REPORT: Dog the Bounty Hunter to aid in Mansfield fugitive manhunt

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Dog the Bounty Hunter said he will aid in the manhunt for federal fugitive Shawn Christy, according to the Mansfield Journal.

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told the Mansfield Journal Wednesday afternoon that he was retained by a friend of the Christy family, who he cannot publicly identify, and he has “a very hot lead.”

Christy is wanted for making threats against law enforcement officers and President Donald Trump. He is also wanted in Pennsylvania on outstanding warrants for burglary, probation violation and failing to appear for an aggravated assault case.

Chapman reportedly believes that Christy is not a career criminal, so there are hopes he may be able to talk to the fugitive and get him to surrender.

“I have delivered messages to him,” Chapman told the Mansfield Journal, “My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender.”

Chapman said he believes that Christy is unarmed and wrecked his vehicle because he fell asleep, according to the Mansfield Journal.

Chapman reportedly plans to arrive in Mansfield on September 27.

He was already scheduled to be in Mansfield to host a town hall meeting on addiction and recovery on September 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. The event will reportedly include discussions on knowing the signs of addiction and where to go for help and recovery resources.

