Oreo celebrates Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday with special edition cookie

Posted 4:25 pm, September 19, 2018, by

UNITED STATES — Happy Birthday,  Mickey Mouse! Disney’s iconic mouse turns 90 this year and to celebrate, Disney has teamed up with milk’s favorite cookie for a special birthday treat.

According to ABC News, Oreo is releasing limited-edition birthday cake flavored cookies on September 24 to mark the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

There are reportedly three different Mickey-themed designs on the chocolate wafers themselves.  ABC News said these designs include a party horn, a big 90, and Mickey Mouse himself.

These special celebratory cookies will be available nationwide while supplies last.

