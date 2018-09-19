× No charges against grocery store employee accused of stealing deli meat

BOLIVAR- The Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to pursue criminal charges against a Giant Eagle employee accused of stealing deli meat.

The 28-year-old woman was accused of taking $9,200 worth of deli meat earlier this month at the Lawrence Township Giant Eagle after a loss prevention manager received a tip she was stealing.

According to the store’s manager, the employee had eaten three to five pieces of ham every day over the course of eight years.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department was called to the store to take a report and said the woman admitted to the theft. The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

After further review, The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department has determined not to prosecute the employee because her place of employment decided not to press charges.

The case is considered closed at this time.

