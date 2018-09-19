Mom facing heat after making 5th grade son wear ‘I am a bully’ shirt to school

SPLENDORA, Texas — A mother in Texas wanted to make it clear to her young son that he was turning into a bully.

According to KTRK, the woman, named only as Star, said her son was calling other kids at his school names and putting them down.

So, she made the fifth-grader a T-shirt that read: “I’m a bully.” She had him wear it to school.

“I’m a very old-school parent,” Star told KTRK. “I don’t coddle my children. I don’t sugar coat the world to them.”

Her decision got her backlash online, including from child psychology experts. But the school supported her decision.

The school released the following statement to KTRK: “Ensuring a safe physical emotional and social environment is one of the Splendora ISD’s core principles. With that in mind our counselor checked on the child throughout the day on Friday and plans to follow up with the student and parent early this week.”

A psychiatrist told KTRK he understands Star’s reasoning, but thinks it could do more harm than good.

“Not a good idea to embarrass your child and solidify a negative identity in an elementary school child,” said Dr. Richard Pesikff. “She needs to find somebody to help her and I think the school is one resource.”

Star said she took the photo down after negative feedback. She said her son has since apologized to all the children he bullied at school.

