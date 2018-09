Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help bring missing individuals home to their loved ones.

13-year-old Zechariah Hauser was last seen August 6 on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

He is just over 5 feet tall and weighs about 92 pounds.

If you know anything that could bring him home safely, call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5262.

