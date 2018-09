× Man killed, teen injured in shooting at Cleveland rec center

CLEVELAND– A man was shot and killed at the Zelma George Recreation Center Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

The 30-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University Hospital, where he died.

Police said a 16-year-old was also shot in both legs.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. The rec center is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Kinsman Road.