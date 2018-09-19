LIVE: Man carrying out ‘creative sentence’ after cutting obscenities into high school lawn



FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — A man who mowed obscenities into a high school lawn back in June will carry out his sentence today: mowing the same grass with a manual mower.

Cody T. Scott, 19, of Fairport Harbor, and a group of friends went to Fairport Harding High School, took a lawnmower and mowed obscenities into the school’s lawn in June.

Scott faced up to 90 days in jail. But Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his ‘creative sentencings,’ gave him the choice between serving 10 days in jail or mowing the practice lawn at the high school. Scott chose to mow the lawn.

Some of Cicconetti’s past sentencings include ordering a man found guilty of criminal mischief after vandalizing a local park to shovel manure at the Lake County Fair.

