Long-time Brookpark skating rink catches fire overnight

BROOKPARK, Ohio -- Fire crews responded to a fire at a Brookpark skating rink overnight.

According to fire crews, the fire was reported at Skateland, 13445 Brookpark Road, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, fire was shooting throught he roof. As of 2:30 a.m., heavy smoke was still coming from the roof of the building.

Crews from Cleveland, Parma, Parma Heights, Middleburg Heights and Berea responded to assist with the fire.

According to the rink's website, Skateland has been open for over 57 years.

