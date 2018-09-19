Jason Kipnis hits grand slam in 9th, Indians beat White Sox 4-1

CLEVELAND— Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White on Wednesday night.

Kipnis hit a 3-2 pitch from Ian Hamilton into the right field seats for his 1,000th career hit and was doused with buckets of water by his teammates as he conducted a postgame television interview.

The AL Central champions were held to two hits through eight innings before their comeback.

Josh Donaldson started the inning with an infield hit. Pitcher Juan Minaya fielded the ball that rolled about 30 feet up the third base line, but Donaldson beat the throw to first.

Pinch-hitter Yandy Diaz bounced a single through the left side that moved pinch-runner Rajai Davis to second.

Melky Cabrera popped up a bunt attempt to the mound that was caught by reliever Caleb Frare (0-1).

Hamilton replaced Frare, but hit Yan Gomes with the first pitch to load the bases.

Oliver Perez (1-1) recorded the final out in the ninth for the Indians.

Daniel Palka homered for the White Sox, who remained winless at Progressive Field this season, falling to 0-8.

