Investigators release more details about Skateland fire; cause to be ruled undetermined

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A fire that damaged a long-time skating rink in Brook Park will be ruled undetermined, according to fire investigators.

Bill Bennett with the Brook Park Fire Department said the fire at Skateland, 13445 Brookpark Road, appears to have started in or around the DJ booth inside the rink.

Crews were called to the fire at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man working nearby saw the flames and called 911 to report the fire.

When they arrived, fire was shooting through the roof. As of 2:30 a.m., heavy smoke was still coming from the roof of the building.

The fire was declared completely out at 4 a.m.

The majority of the fire damage is in the back of the building and in storage areas, but there is smoke damage throughout.

The rink has been family-owned for 57 years, and fire officials say the owner has insurance and should be able to make repairs and reopen.

Crews from Cleveland, Parma, Parma Heights, Middleburg Heights and Berea responded to assist with the fire. No firefighters were injured.