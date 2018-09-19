Heat, humidity surge Thursday, followed by weekend cool down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It’s a bit more comfy Wednesday night, but the heat and humidity will surge into Ohio once again on Thursday and early Friday before being squashed by a powerful cold front Friday afternoon.

Those of you who enjoy watching your local high school football team in action may have a few lightning delays depending on when the line of thunderstorms arrives locally.

The cold front marks the gateway to an autumnal correction, just in time for the Woollybear Festival in Vermilion on Sunday!

