Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David’s White Summer Chili

1 LB GROUND WHITE MEAT TURKEY

4 TBS OLIVE OIL

½ DICED ONION

½ POBLANO PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

½ HABANERO PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

4 CLOVES OF GARLIC MINCED

½ TSP GROUND CUMIN

¼ TSP SALT

¼ TSP GROUND WHITE PEPPER( FRESH GROUND BLACK IS FINE)

1 TSP CHOPPED ROSEMARY

1 CUP CORN (FROZEN,FRESH, OR DRAINED FROM CAN)

1 CAN CANNELLONI BEANS, DRAINED AND RINSED.(WHITE KIDNEY BEANS)

1 CUP CHICKEN STOCK

¼ TSP CAYENNE PEPPER

4 TBS FRESH CHOPPED CILANTRO

1 CUP SHREDDED CHEESE OF CHOICE FOR GARNISH

SOUR CREAM FOR GARNISH

HEAT 2 TBS OLIVE OIL IN A LARGE SAUCEPAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. ADD ONION, POBLANO PEPPER, HABANERO PEPPER,AND HALF OF THE GARLIC. COOK TIL ONIONS JUST START TO SOFTEN,,ABOUT 3 MINUTES.

ADD TURKEY, ROSEMARY, CUMIN, SALT AND PEPPER . BREAK UP THE TURKEY AND COOK TIL ALL PINK DISAPPEARS.

IN A SEPARATE PAN, ADD REMAINING 2 TBS OLIVE OIL AND MINCED GARLIC, ALONG WITH CORN AND A LITTLE SALT AND PEPPER. SAUTE TIL CORN STARTS TO COLOR (CARMELIZE).

ADD CORN, DRAINED BEANS, CAYENNE PEPPER, AND CHICKEN STOCK TO PAN.

BRING TO A BOIL, REDUCE TO SIMMER, COVER,AND COOK FOR 30 MINUTES. TASTE TO ADJUST SALT AND PEPPER.

REMOVE FROM HEAT AND STIR IN CILANTRO.

SERVE WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM.

ENJOY!