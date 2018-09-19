Cleveland bank robbery suspect gets away with handful of cash

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying the man it says robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect demanded all the money in the teller’s drawer at the PNC Bank on Chester Avenue near East 40th Street just before 4 p.m., the FBI said.

Photos show the man walking out of the bank with a handful of cash.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call law the Cleveland Division of Police Third District, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous. PNC is offering up to $5,000 in addition to the FBI’s reward for info leading to an arrest.

More stories on Northeast Ohio bank robberies here