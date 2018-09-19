Browns WR Landry questionable to face Jets with knee issue

CLEVELAND— Browns top receiver Jarvis Landry is questionable to play in Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets because of a knee issue.

Landry, who has 12 catches for 175 yards in his first two games for Cleveland, has been limited during workouts this week and the team listed him as questionable on Wednesday’s injury report.

Landry said he was confident he would play when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey is doubtful as he continues to recover from an ankle and shoulder problem. Kirksey sat out Sunday’s loss in New Orleans, and with a short week, it’s possible the Browns (0-1-1) will rest him again.

Starting defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will sit out his second consecutive game with a left ankle injury sustained Week 1 against Pittsburgh, and tight end Seth DeValve with a hamstring injury.

Also, starting safety Damarious Randall is questionable with a heel injury.

