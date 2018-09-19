Coroner called to shooting scene outside Pennsylvania judge’s office

MASONTOWN, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police say the scene is secure and no more threat remains at the office of a district court judge where at least five people were injured.

A state police spokesman said on Twitter that no schools, businesses or offices are on lockdown as of about 4 p.m.

A Fayette County official confirmed that a coroner had been called to the scene after the shooting around 2 p.m. Two victims were flown and a third was taken by ambulance to a West Virginia hospital.

A police officer with a non-life-threatening injury was being treated at a hospital in nearby Uniontown.

It was unclear if the suspected shooter was injured or taken into custody by officers, but state police said the scene at District Judge Daniel Shimshock’s office had been secured.