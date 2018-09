Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The heat is heading back to NE Ohio. Highs will be well above average until the weekend when we'll be swiped by a front.

Our next shot of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon with a strong cold front. This will set the stage for upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend. Saturday looks like the pick weekend day.

Then, hello *FALL*! The Autumnal Equinox is at 9:54 PM this Saturday, Sept. 22.

