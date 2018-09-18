Show Info: September 18, 2018
Sidekicks Salsa
What started as a total fluke has now turned into some of the best salsa in Cleveland. Danny Soza and Jessie Green from Sidekicks Salsa join us in studio. www.sidekickssalsa.com
Fat Heads Brewery, Beer Hall & Restaurant
If you’ve been down I-71 recently … you’ve probably noticed it … the massive, brand-new Fat Heads facility. We’re inside the new Fat Heads Brewery, Beer Hall and Restaurant. http://www.fatheads.com/
17450 Engle Lake Dr, Middleburg Hts, OH 44130
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
It’s one of the best holiday traditions in Cleveland … and once again they’re bringing their electric show to Cleveland in December. Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves from TSO join us to preview the show.
Canary Travel Mexico
It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for your travel deal of the week. Today … the team at Canary Travel is taking us to Mexico. www.canarytravel.com
Canary Travel Deal of the Week
United Vacations Viva Mexico!
Save up to $250.00 per reservation
Book by 9/20/2018
Travel 9/20-5/31/2019
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000
Top Fall Activities in Northeast Ohio
Fall is one of the best times of the year across Northeast Ohio. Danielle Weiler from Northeast Ohio Family Fun has some fun thing for you to do this fall. https://northeastohiofamilyfun.com/
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Tips for Taking Photos
It can seem tough to take a good photo without being a professional or having professional equipment. Kris Bosworth from The Cleveland Photographic Society has tips for taking the perfect pic. http://www.clevelandphoto.org/
Rights When you Get Pulled Over
How about this … would you know what to do if you got pulled over? Attorney Ralph Buss explains your rights if you ever find yourself in that situation.
Dr. Marc
A new therapy for Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological disorders uses virtual reality to motivate patients. Dr. Marc has details. www.ccf.org