Show Info: September 18, 2018

Sidekicks Salsa

What started as a total fluke has now turned into some of the best salsa in Cleveland. Danny Soza and Jessie Green from Sidekicks Salsa join us in studio. www.sidekickssalsa.com

Fat Heads Brewery, Beer Hall & Restaurant

If you’ve been down I-71 recently … you’ve probably noticed it … the massive, brand-new Fat Heads facility. We’re inside the new Fat Heads Brewery, Beer Hall and Restaurant. http://www.fatheads.com/

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

It’s one of the best holiday traditions in Cleveland … and once again they’re bringing their electric show to Cleveland in December. Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves from TSO join us to preview the show.

Canary Travel Mexico

It’s Tuesday and that means it’s time for your travel deal of the week. Today … the team at Canary Travel is taking us to Mexico. www.canarytravel.com

Top Fall Activities in Northeast Ohio

Fall is one of the best times of the year across Northeast Ohio. Danielle Weiler from Northeast Ohio Family Fun has some fun thing for you to do this fall. https://northeastohiofamilyfun.com/

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Tips for Taking Photos

It can seem tough to take a good photo without being a professional or having professional equipment. Kris Bosworth from The Cleveland Photographic Society has tips for taking the perfect pic. http://www.clevelandphoto.org/

Rights When you Get Pulled Over

How about this … would you know what to do if you got pulled over? Attorney Ralph Buss explains your rights if you ever find yourself in that situation.

Dr. Marc

A new therapy for Parkinson’s Disease and other neurological disorders uses virtual reality to motivate patients. Dr. Marc has details. www.ccf.org