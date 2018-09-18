Several schools closed again as manhunt continues for federal fugitive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Several schools are closed again Tuesday as the manhunt continues for a man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and several Pennsylvania officials.

Madison Local Schools, St. Mary School and Lucas Local Schools were all closed early Tuesday. They were also closed Monday in light of the search.

Police have been searching for Shawn Christy, 26, since Sunday afternoon.

Christy is 5'10", weighs 160 lbs., and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm; according to a press release, he speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

The U.S. Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and citizens in the Mansfield area should use caution. Homes and cars should remain locked.

Call authorities right away if you see him. You can call 911 or the U.S. Marshals direct at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.

