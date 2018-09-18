Red Cross helps Amish family after house destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio-- Firefighters from Middlefield and surrounding communities responded to a blaze at an Amish home on Kinsman Road.

The 15 people who there, six adults and nine children, were able to get out before it was fully engulfed in flames. Homeowner John Miller later told fire investigators his wife was cooking on a kerosene-fueled store when it sprung a leak that caused it to explode.

"By the time they got everybody out and called the department, the fire was pretty much out of control," Lt. Ben Reed said.

The home was a complete loss. The Miller family escaped with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Most Amish families take care of their own in times of need, but in this case, they accepted an offer from the Cleveland Chapter of the American Red Cross. Members of the close-knit community in Geauga County rallied before the Millers as they work to rebuild their lives.

The family elected to live in a bakery on the property until the new home is complete and the helping hand of the Red Cross is easing the burden.

A member of the Miller family said they are grateful and overwhelmed by the help they are receiving.