Police looking for suspect accused of robbing several fast food restaurants in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for a man accused of robbing several businesses.

According to a post on the Akron Police Department Facebook page, on September 13 at around 9:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the Papa John’s on W. Market Street with a revolver and demanded cash out of the register. He took off with the cash.

At around 10 p.m. that night, police say the same suspect robbed the Little Caesars on East Avenue. He was wearing the same clothes. Police say in this case he also demanded cash and took off; this time he got into a black SUV with a loud muffler which was waiting on Kansas Street.

Then, on September 15 at around 3:30 p.m., the same suspect is accused of robbing the Arby’s restaurant on Tallmadge Avenue. Police say he had a revolver and demanded cash out of the register. He took off and got into an SUV on Wade Park. The SUV is described as a black, older model Honda CRV or Toyota RAV 4 with a loud muffler.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him; call 911. If you have any information, you’re asked to please call Akron Police Detective M. Stanar at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.