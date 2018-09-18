Judge hands down ‘creative sentencing’ to man who cut obscenities into a lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Painesville Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for doling out "creative sentences," ordered a teen to complete manual labor rather than serve jail time on a charge of criminal mischief.

Cicconetti said Cody T. Scott, 19, of Fairport Harbor, and a group of friends went to Fairport Harding High School, took a lawnmower and mowed obscenities into the school's lawn back in June.

Cicconetti did say Scott was the only person out of the group who apologized for the action after they were caught.

Scott admitted in court that the act was "childish."

Scott faced up to 90 days in jail, Cicconetti said. Cicconetti gave him the choice between serving 10 days in jail or mowing the practice lawn at the high school

"There's a little catch to it though, so it might take you a little while to do it," said Cicconetti.

A manual mower was then pushed into the courtroom. Scott agreed to cut the lawn with the manual mower.

Some of Cicconetti's past sentencings include ordering a man found guilty of criminal mischief after vandalizing a local park to shovel manure at the Lake County Fair.

