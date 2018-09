Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

42-year-old Frank Green was last seen the morning of August 29 at a group home on East 147th Street in Cleveland.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and jeans.

If you know anything that could help detectives locate Frank Green call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.

