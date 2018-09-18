Members of Ohio National Guard being deployed to help with Florence efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Ohio National Guard will be deployed Tuesday to help with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

According to a press release, a convoy was to leave this afternoon from the Army Enclave located at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

Twelve soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, will travel with four Heavy Expanded Tactical Truck tankers with roughly 9,000 gallons of aviation fuel, a Humvee and a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle to the Raleigh, North Carolina, area.

While there, the soldiers will provide refueling support for military helicopters being used in hurricane recovery efforts.

The death toll from the storm rose to at least 32 in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina, as remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane — now reduced to a rainy, windy mass of low pressure — dumped rain on the heavily populated Northeast.

