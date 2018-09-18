Marshals search Lexington for fugitive accused of threatening President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ohio-- The U.S. Marshals Service is searching in the village of Lexington for a man accused of threatening President Donald Trump.

Marshals said 26-year-old Shawn Christy is not in custody. They would not say where in Lexington they were focusing their efforts.

According to the FBI, Christy threatened to harm a police chief, law enforcement officers, a district attorney and Trump. He posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot the President in the head and planned on using lethal force on any officers who tried to stop him, the FBI said.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 19. Authorities have been combing Richland County since Sunday, when Christy crashed on Interstate 71 in Mansfield and took off running.

Investigators said Christy, of McAdoo, Penn., may be in possession of several stolen handguns.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to Christy's arrest. If seen, please call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.

