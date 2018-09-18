× Man mistakenly released from Richland County Jail arrested after standoff in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– A man who was mistakenly released from the Richland County Jail earlier this month was arrested after a standoff in Huntsville, Alabama.

Cornelius J. Phillips, 22, was arrested by Mansfield police on charges of possession of drugs, expired operator’s license, endangering children and falsification in August. On Sept. 5, he left the Richland County Jail, sending the Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service on a manhunt.

Police in Alabama said Phillips barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors were evacuated from the area until he was taken into custody, according to our sister station WHNT. No one else was inside the house.

