J.R. Smith writes children’s book with brother

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith wrote a children’s book with his brother, Chris, who briefly played for the Knicks.

“HoopSmiths: J.R. and Chris Learn Teamwork” went on sale on Amazon on Tuesday. The 38-page book is aimed at children with a third or fourth-grade reading level.

“J.R. and Chris both have dreams of playing in the NBA, but they quickly realize they can’t do it alone. Join these two brothers on their quest of commitment as they learn the value of teamwork and work toward achieving their ultimate goal!” the description said.

It’s been an interesting couple of months for J.R.

In June, he failed to take a shot as the clock ticked down in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and became a meme. Later that month, Smith and his wife, Jewel, welcomed their fourth child. Mostly recently, he was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a phone outside a New York City hot spot.

The Cavs preseason starts Oct. 2 against the Celtics at TD Garden.

