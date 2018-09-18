It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here is a list of deals and BOGOs to celebrate…

It’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Lots of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate.

Check out our list below.

**The deals are only good for participating locations. You may want to check in with your location before your visit!**

BurgerFi: BurgerFi locations nationwide will offer $1 BurgerFi cheeseburgers with the purchase of another cheeseburger.

What’s better than a juicy, melty BurgerFi Cheeseburger? 🍔 Getting another one for just $1! 🍔 Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Buy 1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Get 1 for only $1 – All Day on Tuesday, Sept. 18th. #TryBurgerFi *Valid 9-18-18 only. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/w1oF6Jz1pC — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) September 16, 2018

iHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers can get a free side of pancakes or two pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions/B-Lux Grill and Bar: Free water park day pass for a future visit with the purchase of an adult entree burger. The offer is only available at the Sandusky B-Lux Grill and Bar location and is only available for the first 500 customers who buy a burger entree.

Red Robin: Guests can get a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for just $5 with the purchase of any beverage.

Ruby Tuesday: Customers who join the ‘Connected’ program will get a free burger with the purchase of an entree on Sept. 18 or Sept. 19.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is giving away burgers every day for the rest of September by making a purchase of anything else on the menu.

SaturDave! SaturDave! SaturDave! SaturDave Night’s alright for biting*, SaturDave Night’s alright! *The free Dave’s Single you get with any purchase in our app every single day for the rest of September. SaturDave! SaturDave! SaturDave! — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 15, 2018

White Castle: Customers can get a free cheese slider with any purchase. Click here for coupon.