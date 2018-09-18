It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Here is a list of deals and BOGOs to celebrate…

It’s National Cheeseburger Day!
Lots of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate.
Check out our list below.
**The deals are only good for participating locations. You may want to check in with your location before your visit!**
BurgerFi: BurgerFi locations nationwide will offer $1 BurgerFi cheeseburgers with the purchase of another cheeseburger.
iHOP: From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., customers can get a free side of pancakes or two pumpkin spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger.
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions/B-Lux Grill and Bar: Free water park day pass for a future visit with the purchase of an adult entree burger. The offer is only available at the Sandusky B-Lux Grill and Bar location and is only available for the first 500 customers who buy a burger entree.
Red Robin: Guests can get a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries for just $5 with the purchase of any beverage.
Ruby Tuesday: Customers who join the ‘Connected’ program will get a free burger with the purchase of an entree on Sept. 18 or Sept. 19.
Wendy’s: Wendy’s is giving away burgers every day for the rest of September by making a purchase of anything else on the menu.
White Castle: Customers can get a free cheese slider with any purchase. Click here for coupon.