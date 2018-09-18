I-Team: How did gunman with ankle monitor commit more crimes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GATES MILLS, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating how a convict on parole may have carried out more violent crimes while wearing an electric monitoring ankle bracelet

The suspect has been arrested and put under investigation for holding up former Cleveland Brown Joe Jurevicius and threatening a grandmother with a gun. Both incidents happened in Gates Mills.

The wife of Jurevicius told a dispatcher on a 911 call the attacker was wearing an ankle bracelet.

We’ve learned the suspect is a career criminal out on parole in May. So how did he get involved in more crime while under electronic monitoring?

We asked the Ohio Department of Corrections to explain. Shouldn’t a convicted criminal with a gun and an ankle bracelet set off alarms somewhere while committing new crimes?

The state said the suspect was not under house arrest, but said it can’t reveal specific conditions of the parole and the ankle bracelet. A spokesperson said those conditions are not public record.

The victims in Gates Mills were surprised the ankle bracelet didn’t stop the crimes there.

Multiple sources said the ankle bracelet did help police track down the suspect after the Gates Mills incidents. The ankle bracelet provided an electronic trail for investigators.

In this case, police finally arrested their suspect off East 95th Street in Cleveland, several miles from his home. Records show he was so desperate to get away, he barged into the back door of a home trying to hide.

We’re watching for new charges tied to this case, which will likely be heard by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Meantime, the case shows an ankle bracelet does not automatically mean house arrest and it may not prevent more crime.