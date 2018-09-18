‘I am not a cheater:’ Fired Cleveland police recruits speak to I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Just days ago, the city of Cleveland terminated 15 police recruits, stating they were fired for cheating.

Several of the recruits sat down with the FOX 8 I-Team and said the city got it wrong.

“No, I am not a cheater,” said former recruit Erica Johnson.

City officials said the recruits were fired after an internal investigation found the group cheated during their police academy training. The cheating allegations stem from notebooks the recruits are required to keep as part of their Ohio Peace Officer training. The recruits are accused of copying each others' notes.

“The charges against me were cheating slash plagiarism,” said former recruit Jonathon Bellomy. “I denied those charges in my hearing and I still deny today. I didn’t cheat and I didn’t take anyone’s work that wasn’t mine.”

The recruits were not allowed to graduate with their classmates.

“I worked hard on my notebook,” said former recruit Nicole Russell. “The work in my notebook, is my work.”

Many of the recruits said becoming a Cleveland police officer was their dream job. They have filed a federal lawsuit, hoping they will be allowed to graduate and become an officer.

“They want the chance to have a neutral side hear their case and to clear their names,” said Eric Henry, of the Henry Law Firm.

