Got whole-fat milk? Experts say it’s healthier than you think

For years, experts have recommended low-fat dairy products instead of full-fat versions.

Despite the higher calories and saturated fat, new research shows the full-fat dairy products might be actually be good for you.

People who eat full-fat dairy are not more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes than people who consume low-fat dairy, Time magazine reported. They may even be less likely to gain weight.

New research in The Lancet suggests eating dairy products of all kinds is associated with a lower risk of premature death, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

*Click here to read more from this study