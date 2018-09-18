Fox Recipe Box: Tailgate Tacos

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a perfect tailgating recipe according the Chef John Selick. You start this hearty dish the night before the game and come morning you are ready to go!

Chef Selick is the executive chef with Sodexo at University Hospitals and he also is one of the chefs participating in this year’s Taste of the Browns. The Taste of the Browns benefits the Greater Cleveland FoodBank and you can find out more about the event by clicking here.

Tailgate Tacos Serves Four

Ingredients Quantity

Brisket (or Top Round or Chuck Roast) 3 pounds

Julienned White Onion 1 each

Chopped Garlic 5-6 cloves

Crushed Tomatoes one 14.5oz can

Beer 4 ounces

Sriracha 2 Tablespoons (more or less depending on taste)

Cumin Powder one tablespoon

Onion Powder one tablespoon

Garlic Powder one tablespoon

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method

Season the brisket liberally with salt and pepper on all sides. Add the slice onions to the crockpot. Heat a sauté pan over high heat until hot and add 2 tablespoons over vegetable oil (not listed) and gently lay the brisket to the pan and allow to brown on all sides, about 5-8 minutes total. When the brisket is brown on all sides, place it in the crockpot on top of the onions. Lower the heat of the sauté pan and add the chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant. Deglaze with the beer and then add the crushed tomato, spices and Sriracha and bring to a simmer. Add the liquid to the crockpot and cover, cook on the low setting for 6-8 hours. Defat with a ladle, shred the meat and adjust the seasonings.

Serve with tortilla, and have a spread of relishes, condiments and cilantro.

Chef Selick says: Tailgating recipes should be easy to serve and satisfy a hearty appetite. Your crockpot is your friend for these hard-hitting tacos, you can start them the night before and they’ll be ready in the morning for you to take them to the Muni Lot. Browning the meat gets a deeper more robust flavor than typical crockpot recipes. For more information on the health benefits of how to incorporate beef into your tailgate party, visit www.BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.