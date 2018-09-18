Fox 8 Jukebox: The Speedbumps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Speedbumps have been performing their own original indie-folk music for 10 years and it is time to celebrate! The band has a special 10th anniversary show at The Kent Stage on Saturday September 22nd. This award winning band uses hollow-bodied instruments to create a warm and authentic sound. Congratulations to The Speedbumps! Click here for information about the band and upcoming shows.