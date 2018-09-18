Despite reports, Pampers not nixing ‘Sesame Street’ diapers over concerns they’re too masculine

Despite rumors, characters like Elmo, Big Bird and Oscar are not being pulled from Pampers diapers over complaints that the design is too masculine, according to a spokesperson.

Rumors surfaced earlier this month that Proctor and Gamble, the maker of Pampers, started quietly replacing “Sesame Street” characters on the diapers after parents complaining about too many male characters.

But “People” reports that Proctor & Gamble spokesperson Laura Dressman said the reports that say “our decision to make graphic changes based on gender is inaccurate.”

“As a proud partner of “Sesame Street” for over 15 years, we love featuring Sesame Street’s iconic characters on our Pampers Baby Dry diapers,” she continued, adding that the company has “always included a range of Sesame’s characters — male and female (although we know from research that children love the characters equally). This includes Elmo, Zoe, Cookie, Rosita, Big Bird, and Oscar among others.”

Dressman did say, however:

“As part of our ongoing research with parents, we have heard a growing desire for variety within the Pampers diaper lines, so we recently introduced new colorful graphics on our Swaddlers and Cruisers diapers. This allows us to offer new designs across our entire portfolio, including the beloved “Sesame Street” characters…Along with new designs, parents can continue to trust in the same Pampers protection they’ve come to love.”

