Cuyahoga County court hires outside firm to investigation probation department

CLEVELAND– The FOX I -Team found the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court is paying a private firm $68 an hour to investigate the probation department.

We recently revealed supervisor Reynaldo Feliciano was placed on leave pending an investigation into possible “workplace misconduct.”

Now, we’ve learned the court hired a private investigative firm, R.L. Emmons and Associates.

The I-Team requested the agreement multiple times before the court sent it to us. The court’s approval signature is unreadable, but we’re told it was signed by the court administrator.

The I-Team wondered why not have the Cuyahoga County Sheriff investigate? Who decided to bring in the outside company?

But most of our questions are going unanswered. Court spokesman Darren Toms said in an email, “As this remains an open investigation, we will not be commenting on any other specifics.”

He did add there is no set timetable for the investigation.

So, there’s no telling how much this might cost taxpayers like you. It’s also unclear what the court plans to do with the information gathered.