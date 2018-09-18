Browns Backers group forced to end self-made ‘Victory Fridge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- They may live in The Big Apple, but their state of mind is more Cleveland based.

The Browns’ fan group Big Apple Browns Backers of NYC said they are bummed after the legal department out of Berea put an end to their self-made "Victory Fridge."

Club member Sean Martin said they made their own version of the fridge after Bud Light said they didn’t distribute any outside of Ohio.

With Bud Light out of the picture, the group stocked a fridge full of another beer brand, decorated it with Browns decor and made their own. They shared pictures of it all over social media, but then got a call from the Brown’s legal department saying cease and desist as their creation violated Cleveland Browns backers bylaws. The legal department went on to say you can`t associate the team with a non-paying team advertiser.

“We were pretty upset because, why is the team that hasn't won a game in 632 days bothering with a fan base, a very active fan base that watches this horrible team from week to week?" Martin said.

While disappointed, these Browns backers are used to disappointment. They said they`ll take this loss in stride, just as they have over the years and continue to cheer on their favorite team.

The group said they plan to keep the fridge, but to not get into any legal trouble, they said they did remove all Browns decals from it and are calling it “the win fridge” instead.

