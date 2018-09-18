Bob Seger to make stop in Cleveland during final tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland will be among the stops on the final tour of Bob Seger’s career.

Seger & the Silver Bullet Band’s Travelin’ Man tour kicks off Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids. They will perform at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland Dec. 6.

The tour was meant to give fans one last opportunity to Seger and the band live.

Tickets for the Cleveland show will go on sale Sept. 28. Additional shows in other cities will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, including tickets, click here.