At least 3 dead following violent night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating three separate homicides that happened Monday night.

"Foul odor" leads to woman's body

Officers were called to a church on Engle Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a body found. A maintenance worker found the body while looking for the source of a "foul odor", police said.

Officers found the woman's body and said she suffered head trauma. She has not been identified. Police said no arrests have been made.

Deadly drive-by shooting

Cleveland police were called to E. 146th St. around 8 p.m. Monday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man laying in the driveway at 1046 E. 146th St. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was talking to another man in the driveway when a white vehicle pulled up and an unknown man got out, started firing, and then drove off.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Gerald Hays.

Suspect taken into custody

Cleveland EMS received a call about shots fired on W. 91st St. near Madison Ave. around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Cleveland police were called to the scene and got suspect information from witnesses. A man was taken into custody.

Police have not released any information on the victim or the suspect.