Andrew Miller makes it ‘Miller Time’ for AL Central Champion Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND-- Andrew Miller helped his Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate their third-straight American League Central Division title in a way only he could.

It was "Miller Time" in the Tribe clubhouse on Saturday when the team clinched with 50 fridges full of Miller Lite. The guys also got Miller Lite cornhole boards.

"We all work hard to make sure Cleveland can enjoy playoff baseball, and hopefully a World Series title. I wanted to give these guys a minute to acknowledge and celebrate that hard work with some great tasting beer," the left-handed reliever said.

Last year during Players' Weekend, Miller, wearing his "Miller Time" jersey, stacked up coolers full of beer at his teammates' lockers.

