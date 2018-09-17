Weather: Remnants of Florence bringing showers to area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The remnants of Florence are expected to move in on Monday bringing a few showers and a little breeze.

The heavy and steady rain will remain in the Ohio River Valley. Most of us will receive little to no accumulation. Those in our southeastern counties could get up to a half an inch. I’m not worried about flooding.

Following Florence, the heat builds back in. Our next shot of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon with a strong cold front. Then hello FALL!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast: