Reports: Zane Gonzalez was kicking with groin injury Sunday, Browns sign new kicker

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns will have a new kicker on Thursday night when the team takes on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing kicker Greg Joseph after working out for the team on Monday. Joseph spent Training Camp with the Miami Dolphins after signing as an undrafted free-agent out of Florida Atlantic University.

Joseph is 24-years-old and was FAU’s all-time field goal leader and tied the program’s most extra point record. Joseph spent five years at the school after red-shirting his freshman year.

Joseph will replace Zane Gonzalez, who missed four kicks on Sunday including a 52-yarder in the final seconds that would have forced overtime.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gonzalez has been kicking with a groin injury that requires an MRI. Schefter reports that the Browns could reach an injury settlement with Gonzalez or put him on waivers, with an injury.

Hue Jackson is scheduled to meet with the media via a conference call at 2:30 on Monday afternoon.

