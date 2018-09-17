NC baby missing after mother ‘loses grip’ in Florence floodwaters

UNION CO., North Carolina — Authorities in Union County, North Carolina, are searching for a baby who was swept from his mother’s arms by Florence floodwaters Sunday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a search will continue Monday morning for Kaiden Lee-Welch, 1.

Detectives believe the child was lost when his mother drove around barricades and then encountered rushing water flowing across the road. Her car left the road and came to rest among a group of trees.

The woman was able to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat, but lost her grip on him in the rushing water.

The storm’s death toll climbed to 17 as authorities said a 3-month-old child was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home in North Carolina. Three people died in weather-related traffic accidents, officials said.

**TRACK HURRICANE FLORENCE HERE**

Continuing coverage here.