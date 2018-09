Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are teaming up to reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Deyona Harris, 17, was last seen September 5 on Englewood Avenue in Cleveland.

She was wearing a red shirt with the word PINK written in black on the day she vanished.

Deyona  is 5'6" and weighs around 130 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Detective Grabski at 216-623-2704.

