× Mayochup, anyone? Heinz says new sauce is hitting store shelves

Ketchup + mayo now comes in one bottle.

If you’re a fan, you may already whip up the concoction on your own. Now, Heinz is doing it for you.

The company is debuting “Mayochup:” its new sauce which combines mayonnaise, ketchup and a special blend of spices.

The product can be found in many stores including Giant Eagle and Walmart.

Heinz says from now through Tuesday, September 18, you can vote on which city will get to try Mayochup first. The company says the city with the most votes on Twitter, will be rewarded with a food truck takeover, which will be complete with free samples of the new sauce and even fries for dipping.

**Read more, here**

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018