LIVE: Group that ended Lakewood’s pit bull ban trying to do the same in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — The group that got Lakewood’s pit bull ban to end is now working to do the same in Parma.

According to Jeff Theman with the group Guilty ‘Til Proven Innocent, lots of supporters are expected at the Parma City Council meeting Monday night to voice their opposition to Parma’s current pit bull ban.

He says multiple Parma residents reached out to him after the city of Lakewood repealed their decade-old ban earlier this year.

Public comment at Monday night’s city council meeting is set for 7:00 p.m.

