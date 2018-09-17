× I-Team: 15 Cleveland police recruits fired for cheating

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police confirm that 15 Cleveland police recruits were fired after officials say an internal investigation found the group cheated on a portion of their training.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told the Fox 8 I-Team that the recruits were fired Friday. An attorney for several of the recruits said many received written notification of their termination late last week.

A few of the recruits told the I-Team they are very disappointed and stressed they are not “cheaters.”

The 15 are alleged to have shared and copied portions of their written notebooks.

The recruits are expected to take detailed notes during their training. The notebooks are graded.

The recruit class started in February.