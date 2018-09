Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trailing these clouds and rain ‘compliments’ of Florence, the heat will be heading back to NE Ohio. Our next shot of rain and thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon with a strong cold front. Then hello *FALL*! The Autumunal Equinox is exactly at 9:54 PM this Saturday, September 22.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

