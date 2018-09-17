Fox Recipe Box: Harvest Ratatouille

CLEVELAND, Oh — Vegetables play a starring role in this delicious recipe. Brooke Linck, chef at Paris Room, showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to put together a harvest style Ratatouille. This dish is a traditional French vegetable dish and a great side dish to serve with chicken or fish. Paris Room is located in Chagrin Falls and gets its’ inspiration from the ‘cobblestone streets of Paris and the lavender fields of Provence’.

Click here to learn more about Paris Room.

Ratatouille

Sauce:

2 eggplants

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 red bell pepper

1 onion

2 tomatoes

1 tsp salt

Olive oil

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1/2 cup Sauvignon blanc

Base:

2 eggplants

3 zucchini

3 yellow squash

2 red bell pepper

3 tomatoes

Tools needed:immersion blender, mandoline slicer, Chefs knife

Preheat oven to 375

Sauce:

Peel and chop eggplant. Place in a small bowl and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 30 mins. This will pull out any bitterness in the eggplant.

Chop all vegetables (including eggplant) and simmer in olive oil until soft and brown. Add salt, vegetable broth and wine. Boil for 10 mins. Use immersion blender to purée into sauce.

Base

Blanch and peel tomatoes

Slice all vegetables (except tomatoes and peppers) with mandoline slicer set at 2 mm.

Thinly slice tomatoes

Julienne peppers

Spread about a cup of sauce throughout bottom of baking dish. Layer sliced vegetables in a spiral. Top with peppers. Sprinkle with olive oil, herbes de Provence, and salt. Cover with parchment paper to prevent vegetables from burning at the tops. Bake at 375 for 50 mins.

Drizzle with more olive oil and fresh thyme.