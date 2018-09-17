Dogs rescued from locked cage as Florence floodwaters were rising: ‘Bring your pets with you!’

LELAND, N.C. — Rescue efforts continue as Florence leaves the Carolinas.

Freelance journalist Marcus DiPaola posted video of a rescue involving six dogs.

DiPaola tweeted, “Rescued six dogs in Leland, NC, after the owner LEFT THEM locked in an outdoor cage that filled with flood water that was rapidly rising. We got them out, but by the time we left, the water was so high that they would have drowned. BRING YOUR PETS WITH YOU!”

Some residents said they decided to stay because many emergency shelters don’t accept pets. But those who left without their pets faced the wrath of passers-by and social media users.

The storm once known as Hurricane Florence has killed 20 people, trapped hundreds more and cut off an entire city. But forecasters say the worst flooding is yet to come.

“This is a monumental disaster for our state,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday. “This is an epic storm that is still continuing because the rivers are still rising.”

Residential streets have turned into rivers. Parts of freeways — dotted with rescue boats — have morphed into free-flowing waterways.

And Florence, now a tropical depression, will probably dump another 2 to 5 inches of rain Monday on central and southeastern North Carolina, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

But even when the rain lets up, don’t be fooled. The big concern now is river water gushing downstream, further deluging flooded cities.

“Catastrophic and historic river flooding will continue for days across portions of the Carolinas,” the National Weather Service said.

Now, there are fears that the death toll will keep climbing. Authorities reported two more deaths on Monday, both in North Carolina.

The body of an elderly man was found by his submerged car Monday morning, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

And 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch, who was swept away by rushing waters Sunday, was found dead Monday, also in Union County.

