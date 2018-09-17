Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says Amur tiger has passed away

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced some very sad news on Monday.

The zoo’s Amur tiger, Dasha, passed away today at the age of 17.

Dasha was born at the zoo in 2001 and spent her life in their care. The zoo said Dasha had a cancer that was highly aggressive and received the utmost care from the zoo’s team of specialists.

“This is a very difficult loss for everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” the zoo wrote on social media.

In remembrance of Dasha, the zoo said you can leave your condolences on Facebook.

