Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to New England Patriots

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have traded Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots.
The Browns made the news official on Monday afternoon.
Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter first reported the news. The Patriots will reportedly give up a 5th-round pick to get Gordon and get back a late-round pick if he isn't active for 10 games.
However, a source told Schefter Gordon is "healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday vs. the Lions."
After the trade was announced, Gordon posted this photo on Instagram:
The Browns announced over the weekend they were parting ways with Gordon, who has appeared in only 11 games over the last four-plus seasons because of substance abuse issues.
