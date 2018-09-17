Cleveland Browns trade Josh Gordon to New England Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have traded Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots.

The Browns made the news official on Monday afternoon.

We've traded WR Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/2eYO4A69jq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2018

Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter first reported the news. The Patriots will reportedly give up a 5th-round pick to get Gordon and get back a late-round pick if he isn't active for 10 games.

However, a source told Schefter Gordon is "healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday vs. the Lions."

And so the Patriots give up a 5th-round pick to get Josh Gordon and get back a late-round pick if he isn't active for 10 games, per sources. Tom Brady has a new target. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

The #Patriots have agreed to trade for #Browns WR Josh Gordon, I’m told. Done deal. IT’s for a conditional 5th round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

After the trade was announced, Gordon posted this photo on Instagram:

The Browns announced over the weekend they were parting ways with Gordon, who has appeared in only 11 games over the last four-plus seasons because of substance abuse issues.

